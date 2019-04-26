Cabane Exude Chills On New Song 'Now, Winter Comes'

Cabane is the work of Belgian songwriter Thomas Jean Henri, a potent individual who continually reaches outwards.

An eager collaborator, he's able to fuse his own, distinctly original work with the voices of others around him.

There's a full album incoming, and it exemplifies the exacting way he approaches music, constantly seeking out something fresh.

Take new song 'Now, Winter Comes'. Superbly well-timed for these dark days, it began as a melody, one that suggested another artist.

Hitting up Kate Stables, he began sketching it out in full, ruminating on those potent words:

"As far as I see

Our love

Now fades in me

Where we were silently agreed..."

He recalls: "I wrote the first draft of the song during New Years eve night in 2015, I kept the demo for a long time before getting back to the song when I was visiting my girlfriend on Comacina Island in Italy in 2018. (she was there for an artist residency)."

"I add the last choral part with an ensemble of five singers, Bost Gehio. These sections function as would a Greek choir, to sing the ending lines 'tu ne joueras plus à l’amour' in French."

Thomas continues: "We worked on strings arrangement with Sean O’hagan in Peckham and recorded the strings a couple miles away at Press Play Studio (Andy Ramsay, Stereolab’s drummers studio)."

A lush yet striking piece of work, it's the sound of Cabane striking the balance between individual precocity and group endeavour.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Elise Péroi

