C. Tangana Reveals New Material In Tiny Desk Performance

Spanish star C. Tangana has unveiled new material in a special Tiny Desk concert.

The new performance finds C. Tangana at home, accompanied by his family and close friends.

It is the first chance fans have had to witness music from his album 'El MadrileÃ±o', which was released earlier this year.

Shot in a Madrid living room , C. Tangana is flanked by his mother, aunt, and friends for the short set, which includes some 'El MadrileÃ±o' highlights.

Flamenco fusion star Antonio Carmona appears, while C. Tangana also introduces new song 'Me Mate'.

Directed by Santos Bacana and produced by Little Spain, you can check it out below.

Photo Credit: Javier Ruiz

