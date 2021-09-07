C Montana Shares Hustlers Anthem 'Boss Is Back'

London rapper C Montana returns with new single 'Boss Is Back'.

It's an exhilirating new statement from the MC, who plucks out ice cold production to underpin his charismatic bars.

A real hustlers anthem, 'Boss Is Back' is about asserting your worth, and it places C Montana as a key player in the underground.

Indeed, there's a lot more to come. Aired by Snoochie Shy on 1Xtra, the single leads in to his brand new 'Never Give Up' mixtape.

He says: “I wanted to release ‘Never give up’ as a way to motivate people not to let their Ls defeat them as well as give them a vibe to bump in their cars now that we are allowed out”.

Check out 'Boss Is Back' below.

