C Duncan's 'The Wedding Song' Contains A Sweeping Grandeur

C Duncan has shared his beautiful new track 'The Wedding Song'.

Out now, it comes as the Scottish musician makes plans for his new album, which is slated to arrive in 2022.

Now working with esteemed independent Bella Union, C Duncan explores grand sonic pastures on his new track.

'The Wedding Song' carries a sweeping sense of beauty, with its grand arrangement infused with a quiet devotion.

Reminiscent of Sufjan Stevens in its ambition and emotional pull, the song comes equipped with a lovely lyric video.

C Duncan comments...

'The Wedding Song' is a love song. It’s about contentment and being grateful for what we have, and what we share with one another. Unity is greater than any grand gesture.

Catch C Duncan at Bella Union's Winter Wonderland on December 11th.

Photo Credit: Jordan Curtis Hughes

