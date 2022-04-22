C Duncan's 'Earth' Carries An Exquisite Beauty

C Duncan has shared his beautiful new song 'Earth'.

The songwriter's new album 'Alluvium' is out shortly, and its packed with his baroque flourishes and exquisite use of melody.

Taken from the album, 'Earth' marvels at its surroundings, and arrives - appropriately enough - on Earth Day itself.

Online now, the twinkling notes of piano carry both beauty and darkness, reflecting his grandiose yet rather-relatable lyricism.

As C Duncan describes: "'Earth' is a mixture of the melodramatic and the mundane. It’s apocalyptic on one hand, and on the other it’s an account of someone packing up their personal belongings and relocating before the sun fades from existence".

The sweet lyric video is online now:

Catch C Duncan on tour:

May

11 Edinburgh The Caves

12 Manchester Night and Day

13 Liverpool Leaf

14 Glasgow King Tuts

19 London Powerhaus

- - -