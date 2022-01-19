C Duncan Launches New Album 'Alluvium'

C Duncan will release new album 'Alluvium' on May 6th.

The new record emerges on Bella Union, with the Scottish artist teasing fresh material during a label showcase at London's Union Chapel towards the end of 2021.

Out on May 6th, 'Alluvium' seeks light and positivity at every turn. C Duncan comments...

"With 'Alluvium' I wanted to make a positive record with lots of different musical ideas and lyrics that could move from serious to playful to over-the-top romantic in a fluid way."

New song 'Heaven' is online ahead the release, and it channels aspects of C Duncan's aesthetic optimism.

He adds: "'Heaven' is an upbeat and optimistic song about moving on to greener pastures. It’s about turning corners, looking to the future and embracing what lies ahead."

Check out the animated clip below.

Catch C Duncan at the following shows:

May

11 Edinburgh The Caves

12 Manchester Night and Day

13 Liverpool Leaf

14 Glasgow King Tuts

19 London Powerhaus

Photo Credit: MJ Cargill

