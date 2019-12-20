Cézaire Excels On New Single 'The Answer'

Cézaire is renowned for his impeccable taste.

Founder of the excellent Roche Musique imprint, the producer blends together house, disco, and elements of pop to uncover future pathways.

He's also a talented artist in his own right, recently releasing a full EP packed with delights.

A second EP is out now, with Cézaire commenting: “To me, this second EP is a logical follow-up which falls within my path. Of course, its central theme is attraction, but by that, I refer first to one thing: making your dreams come true.”

New cut 'The Answer' is out now, and it's an inspired, pirouetting slice of electronics that remains firmly out-with the norm.

We're able to share the video in full, and it picks up on the sensual nature of the production, sluiced through with dazzling colour.

Packed with light and suggestion, 'The Answer' is constantly searching, with the video's mini-melodrama resolved in an unexpected way.

Tune in now.

Check out the 'Attraction' EP below...

