BVDLVD Storms Back With 'TREAT YOU'

BVDLVD is truly operating in his own lane.

Still only 19 years old, the artist has shared two full albums, with ‘Project Jinchuriki’ and ‘BVDIDEA’ melding together trap and metal.

It's a parent's nightmare and a kid's dream, with BVDLVD working completely on his own terms.

New album 'LUNATIC' lands on May 27th, and it's certainly an experience, the caustic atmosphere revelling in dank, murky production.

New single 'TREAT YOU' leads the way, with BVDLVD surging into some dangerous waters.

It's a thrilling rollercoaster ride, one accompanied by some seismic visuals.

The video airs first on Clash - tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.