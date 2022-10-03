Buzzcocks Share Snappy Punk Anthem 'Senses Out Of Control'

Buzzcocks are one of the most influential bands to ever emerge from these isles.

Part of the first wave of punk, their fusion of a fantastic, tight-knit rhythm section with blazing guitar chords made for a frenzied, inspired concoction.

Pete Shelley's vocal on top presented the perfect mixture of light and shade, with Buzzcocks deftly fusing together pop melodies and punk attack.

We're still mourning the loss of Pete Shelley, a pivotal figure in so many ways, but Buzzcocks are still doing him justice.

Currently on tour across the UK, the band have laid out plans for a new 10 inch single called 'Senses Out Of Control'.

A sneak preview of their new EP it's issued alongside the tour, a limited vinyl drop via Cherry Red that includes two exclusive non-album tracks.

We're able to share 'Senses Out Of Control' in full, and it contains shades of the Mod bands who first fired the imagination of guitarist Steve Diggle - we're thinking those early Who singles, The Creation's art-pop, or even lost freakbeat gurus The Eyes.

Clash has been handed the visuals, a stripped back monochrome affair that puts us mind of those early Velvet Underground shows with its clipped cool.

Tune in below.

Order 'Senses Out Of Control' HERE.

