Buzzcocks Re-Issue 'A Different Kind Of Tension' And 'Singles Going Steady'

Buzzcocks are set to re-issue 'A Different Kind Of Tension' and 'Singles Going Steady' on June 14th.

The two re-issues are part of a broader series, kicked off with Buzzcocks looking back at their seminal EP 'Spiral Scratch'.

'A Different Kind Of Tension' and 'Singles Going Steady' have been given a fresh polish, with engineers working from the original ¼” tapes.

Out on June 14th through Domino Records, complete with newly commissioned sleeve notes from Jon Savage ('A Different Kind Of Tension') and Clinton Heylin ('Singles Going Steady').

Alongside this, Buzzcocks have confirmed that their show at London's Royal Albert Hall will go ahead on June 21st.

The band's singer Pete Shelley died last year, with the evening now intended to be a full celebration of his life and music.

Tracklistings...

A DIFFERENT KIND OF TENSION

1. Paradise

2. Sitting Round At Home

3. You Say You Don’t Love Me

4. You Know You Can’t Help It

5. Mad Mad Judy

6. Raison D’etre

7. I Don’t Know What To Do With My Life

8. Money

9. Hollow Inside

10. A Different Kind Of Tension

11. I Believe

12. Radio Nine

SINGLES GOING STEADY

1. Orgasm Addict

2. What Do I Get?

3. I Don’t Mind

4. Love You More

5. Ever Fallen In Love (With Someone You Shouldn’t’ve)

6. Promises

7. Everybody’s Happy Nowadays

8. Harmony In My Head

9. What Ever Happened To?

10. Oh Shit!

11. Autonomy

12. Noise Annoys

13. Just Lust

14. Lipstick

15. Why Can’t I Touch It?

16. Something’s Gone Wrong Again

