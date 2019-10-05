Welsh group Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard have crafted a new anthem for the homeless world cup.

The competition uses football as a means to unite and empower those effected by homelessness, and this year heads to Wales.

Close to 500 players from nearly 50 countries will travel to Wales to play in the week-long festival of football, held at Cardiff’s iconic Bute Park.

Actor and activist Michael Sheen was instrumental in getting the tournament to come to Wales, and he also spotted local group Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard.

The garage punk outfit have crafted a new anthem for the competition, with 'Daffodil Hill' containing a rich vein of positivity.

Guitarist and frontman Tom Rees said: “Being asked to be involved in the Homeless World Cup was a tremendous honour, as well as a real opportunity to contribute to what the tournament stands for in helping people affected by homelessness.”

“The invitation to be involved has a particular significance, especially with Cardiff facing the crisis that it currently is with homelessness. I’m delighted to be a part of an effort to inspire solutions, positivity and support to those who need it most.”

“With this in mind we wanted to create a song that encapsulated those feelings of positivity, while also conveying a sense of Welsh nationality. So, through channeling a bit of divine power from personal heroes Wizzard, along with some guidance from our famed national flower, we arrive at Daffodil Hill. It’s a proper bop.”

Tune in now.

The homeless world cup takes place in Cardiff between July 27th - August 3rd.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.