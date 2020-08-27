Butterfly Ali's 'Truth Is' Punches Against Systemic Racism

Butterfly Ali is twisting classic soul tropes into fresh shapes.

Taking those vintage sounds and pushing them in new directions, his work has a vibrancy of its own.

Incoming EP 'Preacher's Kid' lands on June 11th, with new single 'Truth Is' leading the way.

The song is imbued with the energies of 2020, and the Black Lives Matter marches that swept across the globe after the death of George Floyd.

A song with a deeply personal resonance for Butterfly Ali, it punches against systemic racism. A potent slice of soulful songwriting, it comes equipped with a powerful video.

He comments...

"'Truth Is', is a song and music video that I wanted to create about the media, politics, and systemic racism. My thoughts on how we, as a people, are just expected to believe/digest any twisted information we may be given about any over publicised news heading. How the world we live in can promote such a false reality at times. I wanted to promote the consideration of where we should go from here. Within all the mess we’ve created as a country."

"I didn’t want to shy away from heavy thoughts and concerns in this song, and wanted to open up more conversations through the vehicle of music. Extremely thankful to Aaron Kellim, and Brian Kops for helping me create this narrative."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Roi Allen Henson

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots.

Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.