Burna Boy, WizKid Link Up On 'B. D'Or'

Burna Boy and WizKid unite on new single 'B. D'Or'.

The new single is out now, and it pits two modern icons against one another, two artists who have raised levels across the globe.

WizKid is fresh from his electrifying O2 Arena stand, while Burna Boy has just confirmed plans to play Madison Square Garden - the first Nigerian artist to headline the historic New York venue.

'B. D'Or' is a spicy, football referencing piece of arena-ready afrobeats, with epic production from Nigerian-British producer P2j.

With Burna Boy moving beyond the boundaries of 2020 full length 'Twice As Tall', the race is on to find out who is Nigeria's MVP.

A kind of music version of Ronaldo vs Messi, 'B. D'Or' is an incredible statement from the two artists.

Tune in now.

