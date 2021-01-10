Burna Boy Hits Up Polo G For 'Want It All'

Burna Boy has dropped his new single 'Want It All'.

Out now, it finds the afrobeats kingpin developing his ties with new talent, hooking up with Polo G.

It's an emphatic new single, an absolute burner from the first note that arrives just in time to stave off those Autumn chills.

'Want It All' is a neat return, with its flamboyant energy matched to crucial penmanship.

Of the Polo G match up itself, Burna Boy comments: “I’ve been watching him for some time, and I just knew this had to get done, but it had to get done in the perfect way where the whole world gets to feel the reality of both of us.”

Check it out now.