Burial Announces New 'Claustro' / 'State Forest' 12 Inch

Burial will release new 12 inch 'Claustro' / 'State Forest' on June 14th.

The producer has just confirmed the release, which will be handled by his long-term home Hyperdub.

The two-track vinyl drop has just received its first play on 6Music courtesy of Mary Anne Hobbs, and her show will be archived HERE.

Online shop Boomkat will be stocking the release, and they bill 'Claustro' as "an instant Burial classic" that utilises a twisted R&B sample.

'State Forest' meanwhile recalls his 2-step infatuation while adding a slice of unkempt hardcore energy that seemingly recalls his 2007 masterpiece 'Untrue'.

Order it HERE.

HDB120 Burial - Claustro / State Forest out June 14th

Preorder here: https://t.co/LtDyUQx9QO and here: https://t.co/vHlgB9C10q as well as everywhere else - thanks for @maryannehobbs for the play - check back after 1pm to hear it https://t.co/8zBF0uPCqZ pic.twitter.com/3t765qX1WX — Hyperdub (@Hyperdub) May 30, 2019

