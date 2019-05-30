Burial Announces New 'Claustro' / 'State Forest' 12 Inch

It's out on June 14th...
Robin Murray
News
30 · 05 · 2019

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 30 · 05 · 2019
0

Burial will release new 12 inch 'Claustro' / 'State Forest' on June 14th.

The producer has just confirmed the release, which will be handled by his long-term home Hyperdub.

The two-track vinyl drop has just received its first play on 6Music courtesy of Mary Anne Hobbs, and her show will be archived HERE.

Online shop Boomkat will be stocking the release, and they bill 'Claustro' as "an instant Burial classic" that utilises a twisted R&B sample.

'State Forest' meanwhile recalls his 2-step infatuation while adding a slice of unkempt hardcore energy that seemingly recalls his 2007 masterpiece 'Untrue'.

Order it HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine

Burial
-

Follow Clash:

Read this next