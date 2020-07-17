Burger Records Respond To Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Burger Records have reacted to allegations made about artists on their roster.

The California record shop and label has long been a hub for garage rock, building a large community of underground artists.

In the last few days allegations have been made against some of these artists, sparking movement from the label.

Issuing a statement, Burger Records named the allegations as "grooming of girls for sex, relationships built on power imbalance, and the solicitation of pornography from minors".

In response to this, the label will cease working with the artists at the centre of the allegations, while funds from their royalties will be paid directly to charity.

Tagged 'zero tolerance' the statement can be found below.

