Bull Announce Debut Album 'Discover Effortless Living'

York alt-rock risers Bull will release debut album 'Discover Effortless Living' on March 26th.

The band earned a blaze of hype through 2020, releasing a string of vital tracks.

Heading into the studio, debut full length 'Discover Effortless Living' is their biggest challenge to date.

Out on March 26th, it's teased by punchy new single 'Eugene', a song about a general dissatisfaction not just with life, but yourself.

"I wrote the song 'Eugene' when I was feeling dissatisfied with what I was doing," Tom (guitar/vocals) explains. "It's kind of a self-hate song, you know when people talk about self-love? It's not that. I'm slating myself; it moves through the key changes and different moods, and ends in a way that mocks the sadness, another form of self-deprecation!"

A biting rock song, 'Eugene' comes equipped with clay-mation visuals reminiscent of early Wallace and Gromit or even Morph.

Tune in now.

