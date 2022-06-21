Built To Spill Sign To Sub Pop, Detail New Album

Robin Murray
21 · 06 · 2022

American indie rock mainstays Built To Spill have signed to Sub Pop.

The band have joined forced forces with the venerable label, and a new album is set to land in the coming weeks.

Out on September 9th, 'When The Wind Forgets Your Name' was recorded between Rio and Boise.

New track 'Fool's Gold' is online now, a majestic return flecked with the band's hard-won experience.

The track is aligned to a neat video, a tongue-in-cheek look at what goes on behind the scenes with Built To Spill.

Directed by Jordan Minkoff, you can see it below.

Built To Spill
