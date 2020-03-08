Bugzy Malone's 'M.E.N III' Is Ice Cold

Bugzy Malone has shared his new single 'M.E.N. III' - tune in now.

The Manchester rapper released his stellar 'B. Inspired' full length in 2018, pushing him to another level.

Since then, he's played some of the biggest shows of his life, before heading back into the studio.

New single 'M.E.N. III' is part of what will presumably be the next wave, and it's an ice cold start to this new chapter.

It's a track rooted in grime but forever looking broader, with Bugzy Malone's crisp bars riding that solid steel production.

The video finds the masked MC prowling in front of the camera, simple but fantastically effective.

Tune in now.

