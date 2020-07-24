Bugzy Malone Unites With Chip On 'Notorious'

Bugzy Malone and Chip patch things up on new single 'Notorious'.

The two endured one of grime's most prolonged beefs, taking numerous pot-shots at each other over the years.

Now it seems that peace has broken out. The unlikely truce appears on Bugzy's new album, with 'The Resurrection' landing on February 12th.

New single 'Notorious' leads the way, and it feels like a genuine event - a single shot through with purpose, and self-belief.

Check it out now.

Photo Credit: Ryan Saradjola

