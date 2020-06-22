Bugzy Malone Appears In Court Charged With Two Counts Of Wounding

Manchester rap artist Bugzy Malone has appeared in court charged with two counts of wounding to inflict grievous bodily harm.

Manchester Evening News reported from the court hearting, which took place at Manchester’s Minshull Street Crown Court on Monday morning (September 14th).

The rapper was charged with two counts of wounding to inflict grievous bodily harm - he denies both charges.

Real name Aaron Davis, the UK artist has been given a new trial date for 2021.

No further information was heard. It's been a tumultuous year for Bugzy Malone, who was involved in a serious motorcycle crash in Bury back in March.

Later reflecting on the incident in a freestyle, Bugzy Malone described the crash a near-death experience.

He has made no comment on the charges against him.

