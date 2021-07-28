Buffalo Nichols Shares Blues Lament 'Lost & Lonesome'

Austin based Buffalo Nichols has shared his touching new song 'Lost & Lonesome'.

The Texan artist has just signed to Fat Possum, the label's first blues signing in two decades.

A return to their roots, Buffalo Nichols has a refreshing take on the form, adding a sighing, melancholic beauty to his songwriting.

A self-titled album is due out on October 15th - pre-order it HERE - and it's trailed by a gorgeous new single.

'Lost & Lonesome' deals in stark truths, a song that picks apart Buffalo's own experiences, delivered in a universal way.

The slide guitar notes seem to transport you to another place, while his vocal aches with a palpable sense of isolation.

“‘Lost & Lonesome’ was inspired by years of traveling alone, wandering city streets looking for a place to call home maybe for a night, maybe forever,” he says.

“It takes you back to those moments in life when you must leave home either physically or figuratively—going somewhere unfamiliar and on your own. The soundtrack to a wandering soul. An ode to loneliness. When you see a wandering soul, all you can do is wonder how they got there. This song gives a glimpse into the mind of that traveler looking for a friend and a place to call home.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Dustin Cohen

