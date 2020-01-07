Buddy Teams With Lucky Daye On 'Faces'

Buddy has shared his new single 'Faces'.

The Compton rapper is having a productive year, sparring with Kent Jamz on the lauded mixtape 'Jamz Janktape Vol. 1' back in April.

New single 'Faces' utilises some ultra-chill production, the pared back electronics rarely rising above zero degrees.

The icy backdrop lets Buddy permeate further, though, his biting flow working alongside a guest spot from labelmate Lucky Daye.

A sign that his creative streak isn't about to break any time soon, you can check out 'Faces' below.

Photo Credit: Jack Mckain

