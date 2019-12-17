Buddy Links With Tinashe On New Single 'Glitch'

Buddy has shared his new Tinashe bolstered single 'Glitch'.

The Compton rapper dropped his single 'Black 2' earlier this summer, while his debut LP 'Harlan & Alondra' came in 2018.

Sparring with Kent Jamz on the 'Janktape Vol. 1' mixtape back in April, he's evidently had a creative approach to lockdown.

New single 'Glitch' features future soul chanteuse Tinashe, and it's a superb pairing.

Taut and infectious, 'Glitch' moves both artists into a fresh space - tune in now.

