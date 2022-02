Compton rapper Buddy will release new album 'Superghetto' on March 25th.

The rapper's debut album 'Harlan & Alondra' landed in 2018, while Buddy linked up with Kent Jamz for a collaborative mixtape.

New album 'Superghetto' is out next month, with Buddy sharing the lead single in full.

'Wait Too Long' is out now, a fiery return augmented by Blxst; the visuals move from the pool side to a luxurious meal.

Tune in now.

'Superghetto' will be released on March 25th.