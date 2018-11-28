Bubble & Squeak Get Festive With 'The Christmas Stick'

Bubble & Squeak is a new festive themed project from two songwriters you might well be familiar with.

Girl Ray's Poppy Hankin and Jof Owen of The Boy Least Likely To met in the run up to Green Man festival, and decided to keep in touch.

Jof had the title for new single 'The Christmas Stick' stick in his head for about five years, and decided to share the joke with his new songwriting buddy.

Deciding to take the project a little further, Poppy explains: "I remember singing an idea for it straight away and then we got together the next morning and wrote the rest of it. It ended up being a really sweet love song, which we didn’t expect it to be."

The pair settled down to write the track in full, with influences ranging from Dua Lipa's dark pop fantasies through to Dido's seminal 'White Flag'. Possibly.

Jof picks up the tale: "When I went round to Poppy’s to start writing she was making a playlist of songs that she thought were similar in vibe to Dido's 'White Flag'. She told me she’d been practicing dancing like Dua Lipa all morning and got me to compare her dancing to Dua Lipa’s on a YouTube video. Pretty much the same way Lennon and McCartney started writing together, I imagine."

Out now, 'The Christmas Stick' is a whimsically contagious piece of indie pop with a folk influence, a 21st century Christmas carol with a nagging, ultra-catchy chorus.

Tune in now.

