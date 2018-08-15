BTS Unveil Artwork, Tracklisting For 'LOVE YOURSELF: Answer'

South Korean pop explosion BTS have shared the artwork and tracklisting for their new album.

The final part of the 'LOVE YOURSELF' trilogy, new album 'LOVE YOURSELF: Answer' will be released this Friday (August 24th).

Set to play two completely sold out shows at London's O2 Arena in October, the band have also sold out an enormous show at New York's 40,000 capacity Citi Field venue.

'LOVE YOURSELF: Answer' will feature seven brand new tracks, lining up as follows:

'Trivia 起 : Just Dance’, ‘Trivia 承 : Love’, ‘Trivia 轉 : Seesaw’, ‘Epiphany’, ‘I'm Fine’, ‘IDOL’, and ‘Answer : Love Myself.'

Check out the artwork up top, and watch the previously released video for 'Fake Love' below.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.