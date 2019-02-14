BTS Tease Their New Halsey Collaboration

K-Pop megastars BTS have shared the first snippet of their new Halsey collaboration.

The group stormed 2018, becoming the first South Korean group of their generation to truly achieve international stardom.

Launching a new chapter for a new year, incoming album 'MAP OF THE SOUL: PERSONA' kicks off something fresh for the pop icons.

Accompanied by the staggering stadium tour LOVE YOURSELF : SPEAK YOURSELF, it's set to be an enormous 12 months for BTS.

It's all led by a full Halsey collaboration, with new single 'Boy With Luv' set to land on April 12th.

The first teaser is online now, and it's pretty damn good...

Tune in now.

BTS will play London's Wembley Stadium on June 1st and 2nd.

