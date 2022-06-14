BTS Take A Step Back, Each Member To Focus On Solo Projects

BTS are going to take a step back, allowing each member to focus on solo projects.

The news was broken in a video message to fans, with the hour-long clip covering their friendships, creativity, and more.

Musing on success, BTS then revealed that the group will be taking a step back, creating space for individual endeavours.

The group - J-Hope, RM, Suga, Jungkook, V, Jin and Jimin - spoke in Korean during the message, with English subtitles provided.

The subtitles mentioned the word "hiatus", which is something management company Hybe reject: “BTS are not taking a hiatus. Members will be focusing more on solo projects at this time,” the company said in a statement.

“It’s not like we’re disbanding,” BTS member Suga said in the hour-long video, with J-Hope adding that time apart would be healthy for BTS moving forwards.

Suga commented: “We should live doing what we want to do. We’ll probably die when we reach 100 and we can’t be BTS until then, I don’t think that’s an easy feat to achieve...”

