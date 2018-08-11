BTS Launch A New Chapter With 'MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA'

BTS are set to release new album 'MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA' on April 12th.

The K-Pop icons sealed off their LOVE YOURSELF project last year, with both 'LOVE YOURSELF: Answer' and 'LOVE YOURSELF: Tear' hitting top spot on the Billboard charts.

With the LOVE YOURSELF : SPEAK YOURSELF world tour hitting eight international stadiums this summer, the world's biggest boy band have now launched a fresh chapter.

MAP OF THE SOUL is a new era for BTS, with 'MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA' landing on April 12th.

Pre-orders for the record open on March 13th, and it will be followed by two sold out shows at London's Wembley Stadium on June 1st and 2nd.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.