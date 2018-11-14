BTS' Jimin Just Shattered Drake's SoundCloud Record

BTS star Jimin has just shattered Drake's SoundCloud record.

The Canadian rapper scored the biggest track in the platform's history last year, when his 'Duppy Freestyle' diss aimed at Pusha T scored more than four million streams in 24 hours.

Well, the K-Pop star has just gone one better... quite a bit better, in fact.

Jimin released solo cut 'Promise' on December 31st and within 24 hours it had been streamed 8.2 million times, underlining his astonishing global support.

Will 2019 be dominated by South East Asian pop? The signs are pretty positive. Check out 'Promise' below...

