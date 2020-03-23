BTS Host Online Classes To Help Fans Learn Korean

BTS are set to host special online classes to help fans learn Korean.

South Korea is ahead of the curve in more ways than one. Leading the world in exceptional pop music, the peninsula nation has already cracked down on coronavirus.

The nation's assertive approach is helping contain the pandemic, and there's clearly a lot our own leaders could learn from their South Korean counterparts.

Alongside this, BTS have launched a series of special online classes, intended to assist fans in learning Korean.

Launching today - March 24th - this looks like ideal isolation entertainment.

From tomorrow, @BTS_twt will host online classes in speaking Korean. To which we respond: https://t.co/hStiCMrdBj — BBC News Entertainment (@BBCNewsEnts) March 23, 2020

