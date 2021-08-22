BTS Cancel 'Map Of The Soul: 7' Album Tour

BTS has been forced to cancel their Map Of The Soul: 7 tour.

The 'Map Of The Soul: 7' album was released to widespread acclaim, boosting the K-Pop group's standing as a truly international phenomenon.

The subsequent tour was due to kick off in April 2020, an ambitious undertaking that aims to include 18 countries around the world.

Sadly, coronavirus intervened, caused BTS to push their plans back by several months.

Now Big Hit Music have confirmed that the tour has been officially cancelled, due to the impact of the pandemic.

Big Hit Music comment: "Our company has worked hard to resume preparations for the BTS Map of the Soul Tour, knowing that all fans have been waiting eagerly and long for the tour."

"Due to changing circumstances beyond our control, it has become difficult to resume performances at the same scale and timeline as previously planned. Therefore we must announce the cancellation of the BTS Map of the Soul Tour."

Big Hit Music added: "Once again, please allow us to offer our sincere apology to all fans who have waited for the BTS Map of the Soul Tour to resume. We are working to prepare a viable schedule and performance format that can meet your expectations, and we will provide updated notices as soon as possible."

