BTS Announce Special MUSTER SOWOOZOO Live Stream

BTS have announced plans for new live-stream event MUSTER SOWOOZOO.

The special online event celebrates eight years of BTS, alongside their fandom ARMY.

The two day event opens on June 13th, before June 14th welcomes the World Tour Version, which includes some of their foreign language songs.

Ticket information is incoming.

The move comes as BTS shatter records with new English language single 'Butter', which is demolishing charts around the world.

Performing live at the Billboard awards last night (May 23rd), it's clear that 'Butter' will be one of the year's defining singles.

MUSTER SOWOOZOO takes place on June 13th and 14th.

