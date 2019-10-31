BTS Announce New Album 'MAP OF THE SOUL: 7'

BTS will release new album 'MAP OF THE SOUL: 7' on February 21st.

The K-Pop icons are now international heroes, with their extensive catalogue - both albums and films - enrapturing millions.

The boy band closed off the 'LOVE YOURSELF' chapter with some record breaking shows, before taking a step back.

Re-igniting their path with 'MAP OF THE SOUL: Persona', BTS will head into 2020 with a real sense of purpose.

New album 'MAP OF THE SOUL: 7' lands on February 21st, it has been confirmed - prepare yourselves...

.@BTS_twt's new album 'Map of the Soul: 7' will be released on February 21. — IG: chartdata.twt (@chartdata) January 7, 2020

- - -

