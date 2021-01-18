BTS Announce English Language Single 'Butter'

BTS will release new single 'Butter' on May 21st.

The K-Pop icons recently received a Grammy nomination, recognised for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

The BRIT Awards are also incoming, with BTS becoming the first Korean group to receive a nomination, this time for International Group category.

One of the biggest groups on the planet, new single 'Butter' lands on May 21st and it's set to be a summer smash.

An English language single, 'Butter' follows previous BTS smash 'Dynamite' which landed in August last year.

What will it sound like? Best check back and see.

Here's 'Dynamite' one more time.

