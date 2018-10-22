Bryan Ferry And His Orchestra Announce New Album 'Bitter-Sweet'

Bryan Ferry And His Orchestra will release new album 'Bitter-Sweet' on November 30th.

Following a summer of live engagements Bryan Ferry recently returned to the studio, focussing on the same jazz influences that underpinned his successful album 'The Jazz Age'.

Unlike that instrumental affair, however, new record 'Bitter-Sweet' contains vocals, and is prompted by the songwriter's work on the Sky Atlantic/Netflix series Babylon Berlin.

Re-working some Roxy Music and solo classics, it aims to capture the freshness, the sheer modernity of 1920s jazz and the birth of popular culture.

'Bitter-Sweet' will be available digitally and on CD, complete with a specially commissioned cover design that also evokes the era.

Princeton University musicologist Simon Morrison pens notes for the record, commenting:

"'Bitter-Sweet' accomplishes what the modernists of the past, in their youthful enthusiasm, could not. Ferry’s music embraces the artifice of art as well as the artlessness of emotion so that the 'sad affair' described at the start leads you to “break down and cry” by the end. Thus we are transported to the Berlin of the Tacheles club and the Chamäleon, to the zeitgeist of that jazz-friendly metropolis in the young 20th century - the hedonistic world of Babylon Berlin."

'Bitter-Sweet' will be released on November 30th - pre-order your copy HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.