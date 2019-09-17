Bryan Adams Backtracks On COVID-19 Rant

Bryan Adams has rolled back his controversial COVID-19 comments.

The singer was due to kick off a run at London's Royal Albert Hall this week, but this was halted due to coronavirus.

Using Instagram to record a message to fans, he blamed 'bat-eaters' for the spread of the virus.

With many finding his comments racist, Bryan Adams has recorded a fresh message, apologising for any offence caused.

He said: “Apologies to any and all that took offence to my posting yesterday. No excuse, I just wanted to have a rant about the horrible animal cruelty in these wet-markets being the possible source of the virus, and promote veganism.”

The singer added: “I have love for all people and my thoughts are with everyone dealing with this pandemic around the world.”

Check out the apology HERE.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.