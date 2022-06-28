Brutus Return With New Song 'Dust', Share November UK Shows

Belgian post-hardcore group Brutus return with new single 'Dust'.

A band who are a true power trio, Brutus have released two excellent full lengths, merging post-hardcore splinters and art rock directions into something potent and distinctive.

Work is continuing on new material, with Brutus confirming their intention to play the UK in November.

Finishing up in London's Garage venue on November 22nd, news of the tour is accompanied by a new single.

'Dust' is a crushing piece of avant rock, steering hardcore's endless intensity down fresh passageways.

Constantly seeking out new paths, 'Dust' presents Brutus at their most sharpened, and potent.

The band comment...

“‘DUST’ was born out of the frustration of having friends with demands and expectations that were way too high. It’s a song about being at breaking point; pissed off about everything and everyone. ‘DUST’ is honest, direct and unfiltered. It’s a very special and personal song for us, which is why we wanted this to be the first new song for people to hear.”

Tune in now.

Catch Brutus at the following shows:

November

16 Bristol The Fleece

17 Manchester Rebellion

18 Glasgow Audio

19 Leeds Lending Room

21 Brighton Patterns

22 London The Garage

Photo Credit: Eva Vlonk

- - -