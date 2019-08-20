Brutalist Re-Unite On Bold New Release 'South Street'

The name Brutalist conjures a certain type of imagery.

Strong, concrete-laden architecture, it's often attached to ideas of a collapsed future, of potential unfulfilled, as those buildings come tumbling down.

It's an apt choice, then, for the crunching electronic melodies that permeate this project, a vessel for Seekae's John Hassell and Lucianblomkamp.

The duo's debut mixtape was an extraordinary introduction, and now - after a four year gap - the pair are back.

Utilising the experiences they have gained, the pair find refreshing unity as Brutalist, allowing their whims and passions to overlap.

'South Street' is a potent return, all future-driven sheen and sparkling originality; heady digitalism with a thirst for melody, it pushes the duo into a fresh space.

Check out 'South Street' below.

