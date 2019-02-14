BRUNSWICK, Eyelar's New Collaboration Is A Riot

BRUNSWICK and Eyelar combine on riotous new single 'FXCK YOU CAUSE YOU WERE THE ONE'.

The two met up in the studio recently, and began swapping influences, throwing some sounds around.

It turned out that Eyelar had never listened to The Stone Roses, with BRUNSWICK leading her in an emergency listening session.

A waterfall of new ideas followed, and it certainly wasn't fool's gold, leading directly to their new single.

Out now, 'FXCK YOU CAUSE YOU WERE THE ONE' is an absolute riot of noise and colour, something that fell into place almost instantly.

BRUNSWICK explains: "Eyelar came by the studio and she hadn’t heard The Stone Roses, so I played her 'I Wanna Be Adored' and she fell in love. We took inspiration to create a simple drum loop, chords and she then wrote her verses for the song within five mins, I wrote the music and it all came together in like 20 mins."

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.