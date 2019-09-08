Bruno Barbosa's 'Travis' Is A Colourful Dose Of Soulful Pop

Bruno Barbosa's story stretches around the world.

Born of Portuguese descent in Beira, Mozambique, he travelled with his family to London as a child.

Growing up in the hectic capital city, he experienced both inner and outerworlds, navigating through distinctly different cultures and languages.

Music became the key to unlock all this, to weave it together into something potent, something personal.

Singing part-time in a local gospel choir, his soulful brand of pop is resolutely colourful.

New single 'Travis' is a fantastic introduction, with his coy potency aligned to that impeccably contagious chorus.

It's a real delight - tune in now.

- - -