Bruce Springsteen Shares Four Hour Live Show From 1978

Bruce Springsteen has shared a full four hour recording of a famed 1978 live show.

The show took place at The Roxy in Los Angeles on July 7th, 1978, fresh from the release of 'Darkness On The Edge Of Town'.

In full flow with the E Street Band, the performance stretches across two full sets, one lavish encore, and then one final blast through 'Twist & Shout'.

The show was broadcast in full on American radio and has long since been coveted by Springsteen fans across the globe as a bootleg item.

Now The Boss has stepped in to give the set its official release, just in time for the 40th anniversary of the show.

