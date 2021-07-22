Bruce Springsteen, Barack Obama Are Writing A Book

Bruce Springsteen and Barack Obama are writing a book together.

Incoming tome Renegades: Born in the USA arose from conversations between the two figures, who have known each other for over a decade now.

Bruce Springsteen worked tirelessly on the campaign trail during Barack Obama's successful run at the Presidency, and the pair have kept in touch.

The book is based on their podcast conversations , and the oversized, illustrated format includes handwritten lyrics from The Boss, annotated Obama speeches, and other archival material.

Out on October 26th through Penguin Random House in partnership with Higher Ground, segments of the 320 page book have gone live.

During the opening pages Barack Obama reflects: “Over the years, what we’ve found is that we’ve got a shared sensibility. About work, about family, and about America. In our own ways, Bruce and I have been on parallel journeys trying to understand this country that’s given us both so much. Trying to chronicle the stories of its people. Looking for a way to connect our own individual searches for meaning and truth and community with the larger story of America.”

Bruce Springsteen adds: “There were serious conversations about the fate of the country, the fortune of its citizens, and the destructive, ugly, corrupt forces at play that would like to take it all down. This is a time of vigilance when who we are is being seriously tested. Hard conversations about who we are and who we want to become can perhaps serve as a small guiding map for some of our fellow citizens….”

“This is a time for serious consideration of who we want to be and what kind of country we will leave our children. Will we let slip through our hands the best of us or will we turn united to face the fire? Within this book you won’t find the answers to those questions, but you will find a couple of seekers doing their best to get us to ask better questions.”

