Bru-C Drops Addictive New Single 'Paradise'

Bru-C has shared his new single 'Paradise'.

A cult figure in the UK underground, Bri-C spans the dividing lines between baseline, UKG, and drum 'n' bass, all while concocting a unique sound.

Performing from an ice cream van during last year's Euros, Bru-C is fond of directness, of getting out there and preaching his message.

The Nottingham based artist links with 0207 Def Jam for his new single, and 'Paradise' could be a breakthrough moment.

The deft breaks-laden production underpins a nakedly emotional song, with Bru-C writing from the heart.

Produced by Wilkinson, 'Paradise' has a touch of that pop flair - tune in now.

Photo Credit: Chad McLean

