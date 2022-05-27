Bru-C Dips Into Nostalgia On New Burner 'Playground'

Bru-C reflects on his roots with new single 'Playground'.

Out now, the fast-paced production leans on his roots in UKG and bassline, with the emphatic low-end set against his club flair.

The lyrics dip into his past, with Bri-C reflecting on his Midlands youth, and the communities that shaped him.

This isn't just some daydream, though, with the lyrics on 'Playground' pivoting between respect for his roots and an admonition of the struggle.

As he puts it: “Dog eat dog in my town, this is the playground...”

The video takes you down to the streets of Nottingham, with Bru-C stating:

“I’m gassed to be putting this tune out. This song means a lot to me, it represents where I’m from and who I am more than anything I think I’ve ever put out - both visually and in terms of what I'm saying in the song. With the way Forest are doing at the minute and with the sentiment of the track, I feel as if this is the perfect time to release it. I hope you all enjoy!”

Tune in now.

