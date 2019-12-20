Brownswood Shine A Light On Melbourne With Sunny Side Up Documentary

Brownswood have shared new mini-documentary Sunny Side Up.

The documentary offers a glimpse into the Melbourne underground, and echoes a compilation of the same name released earlier in the year.

Featuring nine different acts recorded at one studio, it was a magnificent cross-section of the creative energy running through Melbourne's jazz-leaning underground.

Order it HERE.

The new documentary was directed by Frankie Fresco, and it features Melbourne musicians such as Ziggy Zeitgeist, Silentjay, and Horatio Luna.

Pieced together impeccably, it offers an atmospheric glimpse of the city's music community.

Tune in now.

