Brooklyn's LoftBlue Shares 'BVG'

Brooklyn rapper LoftBlue has shared his new cut 'BVG'.

The rap artist grew up around the culture, soaking up hip-hop from his radio while still a kid.

Those experiences have never left him, despite LoftBlue broadening his attentions, and absorbing other forms of music.

New single 'BVG' takes the NYC artist full circle, and it's a homage to his home city built with a palpable sense of love.

Produced by Julien Drek Martinez, 'BVG' is drafted as a picture of the Big Apple.

LoftBlue comments...

“Truly to give something to New York City as a whole considering the fact that my heart beats here unconditionally. The colours are what remain after the sounds are gone once the music stops playing. (metaphorically speaking)”.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Anthony Jamari Thomas

