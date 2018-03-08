Brooklyn's Future Generations Supply Off Piste Pop Thrills On 'Suddenly'

Future Generations are pretty damn close.

They live together, create art together, perform together... in fact, there's very little they don't actually do.

New album 'Landscape' is set to arrive via Frenchkiss on September 14th, and it's pushed the five-piece to the limit.

“Making this album was the most creative time we’d ever experienced together,” says the band's Eddie Gore. “I remember after the ninth day of recording, we were all walking to the subway together to go home, and we just stopped and looked at each other like, ‘This is crazy, what’s happening here.’ It was this euphoric experience; the energy in the studio was completely palpable.”

Out shortly, we're able to give fans a preview by sharing new song 'Suddenly', an off piste, continually inventive alt-pop number.

Matching new wave tendencies against synth pop noises, their bubblegum melodies rub up against songwriting more neatly filled as indie rock.

The sound of five people working together but retaining that inherent contrast, 'Suddenly' is an intense but colourful experience.

Tune in now.

