Brooklyn Composer Faten Kanaan Shares Slow-Moving Piece 'Cascando'

Brooklyn experimental composer Faten Kanaan has shared new song 'Cascando'.

Out now, it follows Kanaan's Fire debut ‘A Mythology of Circles’, which gained widespread plaudits for its riveting sense of invention.

'Cascado' previously appeared on Adult Swim's Digitalis compilation, and it now gains a stand-alone release.

A slow-moving feast of glacial electronics, its analogue landscape rises and falls in subtle breaths.

Taking its name from Samuel Beckett's use of that term to describe a diminuendo in volume and/or tempo, there's a painterly touch to Faten Kanaan's work.

An intriguing step forwards, you can check out 'Cascando' below.

Photo Credit: Lena Shkoda

